IRGC chief to Hezbollah leader: ‘Enemies of the nation’ will pay for assassination of military commander

The commander described the perpetrators of the atrocity as “the enemies of the Muslim nation (Ummah), especially the criminal and terrorist Zionist gang”.

Those and their supporters, he warned, “should await sacred fury, harsh revenge, and vengeance on the part of the devoted, resolute, and determined mujahedeen of the [various] fronts of the regional resistance”.

His comments are referencing the awaited military response to the assassination of the head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, and the Hezbollah commander, Fouad Shukr, in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

On Thursday, Nasrallah warned that Hezbollah will respond to Israel’s killing of the Lebanese movement ’s most senior military commander, Shukr, in a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs earlier this week.

“The resistance’s response to the assassination of commander Fuad Shukr is settled and there is no discussion about it,” the secretary-general of Hezbollah said, speaking at the funeral of the slain commander.

“Several countries have asked Hezbollah not to respond to the Israeli strike on Beirut’s suburbs. We are before a major battle and we have entered a new phase that exceeds the issue of support fronts,” he added.

He stressed that Shukur’s assassination will increase the resolve, determination and willpower of Hezbollah.