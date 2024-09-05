Iran’s U20 Greco-Roman wrestlers become world champions

Iran has claimed the title at Under-20 World Championships, bringing home six total medals, four golds, one silver, and one bronze.

The competition went underway in the city of Pontevedra in northwestern Spain from Monday to Wednesday, during which Iran’s wrestlers scored the victory with 147 team points.

Ali Ahmadi Vafa, Mohammad Mehdi Gholampour, Ahmad Reza Mohsen Nezhad, and Alireza Abdevali won golds for Iran in the 55kg, 60kg, 67kg, and 77kg categories.

Abolfazl Fathi Tazangi bagged the 130kg category’s silver, while Erfan Jarkani earned the bronze in 63kg.

The championship marked the fifth one to be won by Iran with Hamid Bavafa as head coach.

Kazakhstan became third in the competition with 100 team points, and Turkey ended up third with 98.