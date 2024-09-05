Media WireSelectedSport

Iran’s U20 Greco-Roman wrestlers become world champions

By IFP Media Wire

Iran’s national Greco-Roman wrestling team has been crowned champion at the 2024 World Junior Wrestling Championships (U20) in Spain.

Iran has claimed the title at Under-20 World Championships, bringing home six total medals, four golds, one silver, and one bronze.

The competition went underway in the city of Pontevedra in northwestern Spain from Monday to Wednesday, during which Iran’s wrestlers scored the victory with 147 team points.

Ali Ahmadi Vafa, Mohammad Mehdi Gholampour, Ahmad Reza Mohsen Nezhad, and Alireza Abdevali won golds for Iran in the 55kg, 60kg, 67kg, and 77kg categories.

Abolfazl Fathi Tazangi bagged the 130kg category’s silver, while Erfan Jarkani earned the bronze in 63kg.

The championship marked the fifth one to be won by Iran with Hamid Bavafa as head coach.

Kazakhstan became third in the competition with 100 team points, and Turkey ended up third with 98.

