Friday, March 29, 2024
type here...
Foreign PolicyMiddle East

Iran’s Raisi: Certain Islamic countries’ inaction vis-à-vis Palestine regrettable 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi praised the bravery of the resistance groups in Gaza against the crimes of the Zionist enemy. 

In a meeting with Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine,

Raisi appreciated and emphasized the unity of the Palestinian groups, stating: “Today, Gaza is the scene of victory and the triumph of resistance.”

He added the resilience and faith of the Palestinian people stand in stark contrast to the dark and unprecedented crimes committed by the Zionist regime and the United States.

Emphasizing Iran’s strategy in supporting the resistance movement and the oppressed people of Gaza, Raisi expressed disappointment about the inaction of leaders of some Islamic countries in fulfilling their duty towards the Palestinian nation.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine expressed gratitude for the support of the resistance axis.

Al-Nakhalah added: “In addition to boosting morale and motivation among the people of Gaza and the Palestinian Mujahideen, this unprecedented support carries the important message that the Palestinian nation is not alone in its fight against the Zionist enemy.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks