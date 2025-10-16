Iran’s president calls on Islamic nations to unite for peace

His remarks came during a Wednesday meeting where the president discussed the ongoing tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, two neighboring Muslim nations.

Pezeshkian said that the conflicts and disagreements among Islamic nations are not the desires of their peoples but rather the result of plots by enemies of Islam and international Zionism.

He expressed deep concern over the recent events between Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying that the recent events between these two brotherly, Muslim, and neighboring countries have caused deep concern and sorrow among all countries in the region, including Iran.

The Muslim nations, especially those with shared roots and cultures in the region, have an unbreakable bond of faith, history, and culture, the president emphasized.

Citing the teachings of the Holy Quran, he reminded that the believers are brothers, urging nations to work together for peace, justice, and progress.

Pezeshkian proposed that fostering dialogue and strengthening brotherly ties could serve as effective strategies to reduce tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He affirmed that Iran is committed to utilizing all its resources and efforts to diminish tensions, promote dialogue, and reinforce brotherly connections between the two neighboring countries.

The region needs peace, cohesion, and cooperation more than ever, Pezeshkian emphasized, expressing confidence that the governments and peoples of Afghanistan and Pakistan will navigate their challenges with wisdom and ultimately choose the path of friendship, collaboration, and mutual trust.