Iran’s military chief: Army, IRGC ready for any future confrontation

During an inspection visit to naval units of both the Army and the IRGC in the Southern province of Hormozgan, Mousavi evaluated their offensive and defensive capabilities, praising their high level of readiness to carry out assigned missions.

“Our forces in the South are prepared to execute their missions, and all defensive and offensive plans to counter the enemy are being continuously updated and practiced,” he said.

Mousavi added that significant improvements have been made in the Navy based on experiences gained during the 12-day “Sacred Defense,” referring to a recent short-term conflict.

Visiting various IRGC naval sites in Hormozgan, he emphasized that the force is fully capable of both defensive and offensive operations against any adversary.

“What we witnessed today was an extraordinary level of readiness for a possible future confrontation,” Mousavi concluded.