Iran’s legislative run-off slated to be held on May 10, 2024

“The run-off will be held on May 10, 2024. The Interior Ministry’s plan is to hold the ballot in 8 constituencies completely electronically,” said Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi on Wednesday.

“The run-off will be held non-electronically in constituencies where only one MP needs to be elected,” he added.

Legislative elections were held across Iran on March 1, 2024. Some candidates failed to secure enough votes to grab a seat in the first round, meaning the election would go to a second round.

According to the Constitution, each candidate in Iran’s parliamentary elections must win at least one-fifth of the total votes in their constituency to enter the parliament.

In the first round of the parliamentary elections in Tehran, 15 people were directly elected to the legislature. In the second round, the competition will be held for the entry of 15 other people.