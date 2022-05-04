Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Iran’s karateka Milad Sadeqzadeh wins gold in 24th Summer Deaflympics

By IFP Editorial Staff
Milad Sadeqzadeh
Iran’s karateka Milad Sadeqzadeh has won the gold medal in the minus 60 kilogram category in the 24th Summer Deaflympics in Brazil.

Sadeqzadeh defeated an opponent from Ukraine 7-3 to win Iran’s first gold in karate in the Deaflympics.

Iran now has two golds, one silver, and three bronzes in the games.

One hundred and forty Iranian athletes are present in 24th Summer Deaflympics with the slogan “Success in Silence” and are competing in the fields of soccer, beach volleyball, judo, free-style and Greco-Roman wrestling, track-and field, shooting, karate, and taekwondo.

Iran ranked seventh in the previous round of the Deaflympics.

