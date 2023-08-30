Iran’s intelligence ministry says arrested Zionist terrorists in four provinces

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Intelligence Ministry said, “In commemoration of martyrs Rajaei and Bahonar, and on National Day of Combating Terrorism, the ministry has identified a large Zionist terrorist network in several provinces of the country,” referring to former Iranian president and prime minister who were assassinated in a 1981 terrorist bombing carried out by the anti-Iran Mojahedeen-e Khalgh terrorist Organization.

Iranian intelligence forces have arrested 14 terrorists and discovered 43 powerful bombs in four provinces, according to the statement.

The Intelligence Ministry vowed to continue its anti-terror fight to foil the plots of those who commit acts of sabotage against Iran.

The arrests come two weeks after the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz was targeted in a terrorist shooting attack that left two dead and several injured.