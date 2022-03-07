Monday, March 7, 2022
Iran’s Guardian Council approves Teacher Rating Bill

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Guardian Council has approved the Teacher Rating Bill putting an end to months of disputes with the parliament.

Spokesman of the Guardian Council, Tahan Nazif, said the legislation of the rating system, which was faced with problems and ambiguities at the Guardian Council in the previous stages, was reviewed in Monday’s meeting of the body and its members did not consider it against Sharia and constitutional standards.

Nazif made the announcement on twitter.

He expressed hope that the enforcement of the law will improve the quality of education in Iran and resolve the problems of teachers.

The Guardian Council’s objections to the teacher rating bill were resolved for a second time by the Parliamentary Education Commission and approved by parliament on Sunday.

Teachers have held numerous protests in Iran against what they call their low wages and the slow implementation of salary and pension reforms

