Iran’s Gas company denies sabotage behind recent blasts, cites domestic causes

According to the head of the Passive Defense Department at NIGC, extensive field inspections and technical assessments have confirmed that all recent incidents were the result of internal factors. “There is no evidence pointing to deliberate sabotage or terrorist activity,” he stated.

Data released by the company indicate a rising trend in gas-related accidents across the country.

In the first half of 2024–25, over 2,196 gas incidents were recorded, with nearly 90% resulting in household explosions or fires.

The leading causes identified include worn or ruptured gas hoses (44%), various gas leaks (18%), the use of non-standard appliances (11%), and leakage from internal piping systems (5%).

Other contributing factors include faulty thermocouples, defective gas valves, and flammable materials placed near heaters.

The company urged citizens to adhere strictly to safety standards and called for improved oversight of gas installations to prevent further incidents.