Iran’s foreign trade hits $25.5bn in the first quarter

The administration’s director says Iran also recorded a positive trade balance of 605 million dollars in the period.

“In the first quarter of the year, almost 36 million tons of goods worth 25.5 billion dollars were traded between Iran and other countries, which is a 19.5 percent rise in foreign trade in the spring,” Alireza Moghaddasi says.

“The share of Iran’s exports in the foreign trade is 27.7 million tons of goods worth 13.06 billion dollars, which is a 21 percent rise compared to the spring of the previous year.”

He further explained that China, Iraq and Turkey were the three top destinations for Iranian exports purchasing Iranian products worth 14.21, 1.82, and 1.73 billion dollars, respectively.

Moghaddasi added that the United Arab Emirates, China and Turkey were also the main suppliers of goods to Iran in the first quarter of the year.

The official also talked about Iran’s foreign transit during the period, saying 6.676 million tons of foreign products were transported through Iran in the spring, which is a 32 percent jump compared to the previous year.

He described the figure as a “key achievement”.