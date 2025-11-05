IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iran’s Foreign Minister: Potential Tehran-Washington dialogue restricted to nuclear matters only

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran US Flags

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi stated that any future discussions between Iran and the United States would be limited exclusively to the nuclear program.

In remarks to journalists on Wednesday during a cabinet meeting break, Araqchi noted that the U.S. has consistently attempted to include Iran’s missile program and its regional role in negotiations, but Iran’s stance on these issues remains unequivocal.

He emphasized that any such talks would adhere strictly to the nuclear framework.

On the status of certain Iranian nationals overseas, Araqchi reported that Ms. Esfandiari, an Iranian citizen held in France, has been freed and is now at the Iranian Embassy.

He further indicated that the legal proceedings in her case are expected to wrap up shortly.

