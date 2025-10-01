Featured NewsForeign PolicyMedia Wire

Iran’s FM says US obstruction led to nuclear negotiations failure

By IFP Media Wire
Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi has slammed US obstructionism as the main reason behind the collapse of talks with European states and the American side over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Araqchi presented a report on his meetings and discussions with European officials and US representatives held before and during his recent trip to New York.

He stressed that all necessary diplomatic efforts and flexibility had been exercised to exhaust every possible avenue for an agreement.

However, Araqchi said, as had been anticipated, the negotiations failed to produce results due to persistent US interference and obstruction.

He had earlier noted that the E3 nations — the UK, France, and Germany — followed Washington’s lead, actively pushing for the reimposition of UN Security Council sanctions (“snapback”) against Iran.

Moreover, a joint resolution proposed by Russia and China to prevent the snapback mechanism did not pass because of US opposition and European support for Washington’s stance.

