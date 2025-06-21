Iran’s FM says Tehran not sure it can trust US after Israeli attacks

“Or they have something else in their mind, and they want to attack Iran anyway,” Araghchi said in an interview with NBC News in Geneva, where he took part in talks earlier Friday with his European counterparts.

“So they had perhaps this plan and they just needed negotiations perhaps to cover it up,” the minister stated.

“We don’t know how we can trust them any more,” Araghchi continued, adding, “What they did was in fact a betrayal to diplomacy.”

For months, the Donald Trump administration had been engaged in talks to reach a nuclear accord with Iran. But that process was suspended after Israel launched its attacks against Iran, shortly before a new round of nuclear negotiations were scheduled in Oman.