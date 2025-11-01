Iran’s deputy FM says negotiations with pre-set results hold no value

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Takht-Ravanchi said the United States has shown no genuine willingness to engage in talks grounded on equality, leaving Iran with no reason to continue negotiations under current conditions.

He revealed that Tehran had been in indirect, Oman-mediated negotiations with Washington when Israel launched its military assault against Iran—an act he condemned as a “blatant betrayal” of the diplomatic process.

Earlier this year, Iran and the US held five rounds of indirect talks in Italy and Oman over Tehran’s nuclear program, before Israel’s attack in June derailed the diplomatic momentum.

The US subsequently joined the aggression and targeted Iranian nuclear sites under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supervision.

Referring to his recent visit to Muscat, Takht-Ravanchi said he met with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Thursday to reiterate Iran’s clear position on the nuclear issue.

“We underscored that negotiations should be constructive and their results must not be predetermined. The outcome should depend on the negotiation process itself and the cooperative spirit of the parties involved,” he stated.

In a post on X, Takht-Ravanchi described his trip to Oman as “short but successful,” noting that Thursday had been “a busy day in Muscat.”

He said he held “fruitful” discussions with the Omani foreign minister and his deputy Sheikh Khalifa Alharthy on bilateral, regional, and international topics.

“Oman is a trusted neighbor and a vital partner with whom we share excellent relations and historic ties,” he emphasized.

The Iranian diplomat also mentioned his productive meetings with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, head of Yemen’s negotiating delegation and spokesman for the Ansarullah movement, as well as with the UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg.