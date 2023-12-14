Iran’s defense minister warns US: Red Sea is our region

Speaking to Iran’s ISNA news agency on Wednesday, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the region no longer has the space for such movements and conflict of forces.

He stated, “All countries are present in the region, but this region is ours and we dominate it.”

The remarks came after the US said it is working with allies to create a multinational force to protect ships passing through the Red Sea in an effort to counter a surge in attacks to retaliate the ongoing Israeli carnage in Gaza.

General Ashtiani questioned the seriousness of the claim, saying, “They definitely will not do such a thing, and if they want to do such a foolish thing, they will face tremendous problems.”

As a measure to show solidarity with Palestinians, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has warned cargo ships in the Red Sea to avoid travelling toward Israeli occupied territories.