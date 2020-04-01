Iran’s COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 3,000

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Iran’s Health Ministry says the country’s death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 3,036, including 138 new cases confirmed the in past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Wednesday confirmed 2,987 new cases of Coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours.

That increases the total number of infections to 47,593.
Jahanpour said 15,473 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

3,871 are also in severe conditions, he added.
The spokesman said 67 million people have so far been screened for the virus as part of the national mobilization plan.

