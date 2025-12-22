Ukraine remains ‘fully committed to achieving a just and sustainable peace’: US

Witkoff said on the social platform X that he, along with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and White House senior adviser Josh Gruenbaum, held a “series of productive and constructive meetings” with a Ukrainian delegation over the last three days in Florida.

The special envoy added that “key European National Security Advisors” joined the discussions.

“Ukraine remains fully committed to achieving a just and sustainable peace,” Witkoff noted.

“Our shared priority is to stop the killing, ensure guaranteed security, and create conditions for Ukraine’s recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity.”

“Peace must be not only a cessation of hostilities, but also a dignified foundation for a stable future,” he continued.

Negotiations over a ceasefire and peace agreement have ramped up in recent weeks, as the Trump administration seeks to broker an end to the conflict that began in February 2022. The U.S. initially proposed a 28-point plan on ending the war to Ukraine last month, before the latter countered with a 20-point framework earlier this month.

Witkoff said Sunday that the 20-point plan, security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe and an economic recovery plan for Ukraine were discussed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also stated on X on Sunday morning that the negotiations in Florida “were constructive” but noted that the onus is on Russia to end the war. He added earlier in the morning on X that Russia has launched roughly 1,300 attack drones, nearly 1,200 guided aerial bombs and nine missiles against his country over the past week.

“Much depends on whether Russia feels the need to end the war for real – it must not be a rhetorical or political game on Russia’s part,” the Ukrainian leader said.

“Unfortunately, the real signals coming from Russia remain only negative: assaults along the frontline, Russian war crimes in border areas, and continued strikes against our infrastructure.”

Earlier in the day, Witkoff wrote on X that talks over the prior two days in Florida between himself, Kushner, Gruenbaum and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev were also “productive and constructive.”

Dmitriev told reporters Sunday that talks were “proceeding constructively” and would continue into Monday.