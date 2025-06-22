Media WireNuclear

Iran’s atomic body condemns US attack on nuclear facilities, vows legal action

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Nuclear Program

In a strongly worded statement early Sunday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) condemned the US strikes on the country’s nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

The agency announced the three nuclear sites operate under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the “brutal assault” on them violates international law.

The AEOI said the aggression was carried out “under the indifference–or rather the complicity–of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

“The international community is expected to condemn this lawlessness based on jungle rules and to stand with Iran in asserting its legitimate rights,” read the statement, adding that the organization assures the great Iranian nation that despite enemy’s sinister conspiracies, it will not allow the progress of this national industry to be halted.

“The organization has placed on its agenda all necessary actions to defend the rights of the noble Iranian people, including legal follow-up measures.”

Earlier, in a social media post, Trump brazenly claimed responsibility for the attacks that amount to a violation of Iran’s territorial integrity and a breach of international conventions.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” he claimed.

“All planes are now outside of Iranian airspace. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

