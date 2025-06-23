Iran’s army chief vows harsh response to US

In a videoconference with senior Army commanders on Monday, Major General Hatami said the US government has been committing crimes against Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

He said the US has received decisive responses every time it has committed crimes against Iran, pledging that a harsh response will be once again given to its most recent attacks on Iran.

The commander noted that the Iranian Armed Forces’ successful operations against the Israeli regime frustrated the enemy and compelled the Zionists to ask for help from the US -the main party responsible for the crimes- and have it directly engaged in the clashes with Iran.

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and has been striking Iran’s military and nuclear sites, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan early Sunday.

The Iranian officials said Tehran reserves the right to resort to its own options for reaction to the US attacks.