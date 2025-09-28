Iran’s armed forces spokesman: Americans have no right to dictate missile range

Shekarchi stressed: “The Americans are in no position to tell us to shorten the range of our missiles. It is none of their business how far our missiles can reach.”

Challenging Washington’s claims, he added: “Who do the Americans think they are to decide for us or for the world? I have one simple response to them: you are in no position, and you have no right.”

Shekarchi emphasized that Iran’s defense capabilities are a sovereign matter, rooted in the nation’s right to security and deterrence, and cannot be subjected to external dictates.