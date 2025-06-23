Iran’s armed forces announce missile strike on US Al-Udeid base in Qatar

The IRGC dubbed the operation “Besharat Fath” (Glad Tidings of Victory). Al-Udeid, home to the US Air Force’s Central Command and considered Washington’s largest strategic military installation in West Asia, was described by Iranian commanders as a “strategic vulnerability” rather than an asset.

“The clear message to the White House and its allies is “the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on God Almighty and the steadfast will of its people, will never leave any violation of its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national security unanswered,” the statement declared.

The statement said the US is the architect behind the Zionist aggression, stressing that US military positions in the region have now become Achilles’ heels of US strategy, vulnerable to further retaliation.

It also warned that any further miscalculation by the US will result in accelerated collapse of US military presence in the region and humiliation for its forces, and will bring the Muslim world closer to the shared aspiration of eliminating the Zionist regime.

“The era of ‘hit and run’ is over”, the statement added.