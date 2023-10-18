Iranians pay tribute to slain film maker Dariush Mehrjui

Massoud Kimiai, Jafar Panahii, Mohammad Rasoulof, Bahman Farmanara and Mani Haghighi were among the prominent filmmakers who gathered at the large Roudaki performance hall in central Tehran to pay a final tribute to Mehrjui.

The 83-year-old director, associated with the Iranian new wave of cinema, and Mohammadifar, a 54-year-old screenwriter, were stabbed and killed on Saturday at their home in Karaj, west of the Iranian capital.

Police have arrested 10 people as part of their investigation, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported Tuesday, without providing further details on any motives for the killings.

Earlier Wednesday Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said the police and the judiciary “are seriously pursuing this matter and have obtained some leads”, according to Mizan.