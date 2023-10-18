Wednesday, October 18, 2023
type here...
Media WireCinemaSelected

Iranians pay tribute to slain film maker Dariush Mehrjui

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian cinema stars on Wednesday joined crowds of mourners for the funeral procession in Tehran of acclaimed film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadi Far, who were murdered days ago in Karaj, near the capital Tehran.

Massoud Kimiai, Jafar Panahii, Mohammad Rasoulof, Bahman Farmanara and Mani Haghighi were among the prominent filmmakers who gathered at the large Roudaki performance hall in central Tehran to pay a final tribute to Mehrjui.

The 83-year-old director, associated with the Iranian new wave of cinema, and Mohammadifar, a 54-year-old screenwriter, were stabbed and killed on Saturday at their home in Karaj, west of the Iranian capital.

Police have arrested 10 people as part of their investigation, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported Tuesday, without providing further details on any motives for the killings.

Earlier Wednesday Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said the police and the judiciary “are seriously pursuing this matter and have obtained some leads”, according to Mizan.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks