Iranians hold rallies nationwide to support Palestinians, condemn Israeli bombardment of Gaza

In Iran, tens of thousands of people participated in the nationwide rallies, chanting slogans in support of Palestinians and in condemnation of the United States and the Israeli regime.

The demonstrators also were carrying pro-Palestine banners.

Palestinian medical authorities say more than 1,500 people have been killed and many more injured due to Israeli bombardment across the Gaza Strip.

Also on Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi slammed the Western support for the Israeli crimes.

“Countries that support the Zionist regime should know that they are accomplices in the regime’s crimes,” he said while addressing a gathering of people in Rostam County, Fars Province.

The “rightful demands and resistance” of Palestinian people will not end with such crimes, he stated, adding that Palestinians “have had enough”.

“The issue of Palestine will not end by destroying Gaza; the people of Palestine and the world will hold you accountable because we consider defending Palestine as our duty,” he stressed while addressing Western supporters of the regime, especially the US.