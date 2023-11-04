Iranians hold nationwide rallies to mark U.S. Embassy takeover anniversary

Every year on this day, Iranians throng the streets to vent their anger at Washington’s hostility toward their country over the past more than four decades.

Like in previous years, demonstrators turned out in droves in different Iranian cities on Saturday.

In the capital, Tehran, the protesters gathered just outside a building that used to be the U.S. embassy.

Ralliers also chanted slogans against the Israeli regime and hegemonic powers plotting against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On the November 4, 1979, Iranian university students seized the US embassy, which had become a center of espionage following the victory of the Islamic Revolution. The students later published documents proving that the compound was indeed engaged in plans and measures to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

In the final communique read out at the Tehran rally, the demonstrators threw their full support behind the Palestinian people, under unabated bombardment in Gaza and attacks in the West Bank.

The statement reads, addressing the US, France and UK as the main supporters of Israel, that the resistance does not limit to Palestine and Gaza, warning if the Israeli attacks continue all scenarios would be possible.