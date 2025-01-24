Iranian voices concern over violence against Syria alawites

In a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, on Thursday night, Araqchi stressed the need to safeguard the rights of minorities in Syria.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized the necessity of avoiding internal conflicts and forming an inclusive government with the participation of all political, ethnic, and religious groups in the country.

He reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled policy of supporting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Iranian and Turkish Foreign Ministers also discussed issues related to bilateral relations and regional developments.