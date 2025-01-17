Iranian vice president Zarif: Trump is not a giant; we are bigger than that

He stated, “We are much bigger than that. Iran is a powerful country. We proved to the world that we are not an easy target.”

In an exclusive interview with Jamaran news website, Zarif discussed various topics, including the explosion of pagers in Lebanon, his relationship with the late General Qassem Soleimani, and the protests against his presence in the administration of President Massoud Pezeshkian.

He noted that despite Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA nuclear deal in 2018, Iran did not collapse as he had anticipated.

Zarif pointed out that Trump’s economic pressure on Iran aimed to isolate the country and force it to abandon its nuclear program, but the US strategy failed.

He added, “Trump thought the world would side with the US after leaving the JCPOA, but that didn’t happen.”

Zarif mentioned President Pezeshkian inherited a challenging situation but managed to save the country from war with the help of the Iranian Leader.

He praised Pezeshkian’s commitment to unity and his efforts to address economic issues despite external pressures.