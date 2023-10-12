Iranian, Syrian presidents urge global solidarity to support Palestine

Raisi emphasized the necessity for a unified front among Islamic, Arab nations, and the global community to halt the Zionist regime’s oppression against the Palestinian people.

He stressed that the recent Al-Aqsa Flood operation by Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, against Israel provided clear evidence that the region’s order must prioritize Palestinian rights.

The Iranian president further condemned those openly supporting the Zionist regime under the guise of defending Palestinian rights, emphasizing the regime’s weakened state.

The Syrian president echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significant victories of the resistance movement against the Israeli regime and urging Arab and Islamic nations to forge a unified stance to support the Palestinian people.

Assad emphasized the need for a swift action to establish a consolidated position in support of Palestine, recognizing that any delay would result in further atrocities against the Palestinians.

The two leaders underscored the critical importance of collective efforts to protect the rights and well-being of the Palestinian people and called for immediate global solidarity to that end.