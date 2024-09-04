Iranian striker Taremi on Inter’s Champions League squad list

Simone Inzaghi has just unveiled the defending Serie A champions’ 23-man squad for the 2024-25 Champions League.

Inzaghi has included the newly-hired Taremi on the list to play along the other three strikers, namely Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, and Marko Arnautovic.

The Inter manager has surprisingly picked injured winger Tajon Buchanan over Argentinean talent Palacios, although the Canadian defender is not expected to play before the end of December due to a fracture.

The Nerazzurri will start the Champions League in Manchester on September 18 against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

In the 2023-24 Champions League, the Italian side reached round 16 but were eliminated by Atletico Madrid.