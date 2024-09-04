IFP ExclusiveEuropeSelectedSport

Iranian striker Taremi on Inter’s Champions League squad list

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi is part of Inter Milan‘s Champions League team, while Tomas Palacios and Joaquin Correa have been left out.

Simone Inzaghi has just unveiled the defending Serie A champions’ 23-man squad for the 2024-25 Champions League.

Inzaghi has included the newly-hired Taremi on the list to play along the other three strikers, namely Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, and Marko Arnautovic.

The Inter manager has surprisingly picked injured winger Tajon Buchanan over Argentinean talent Palacios, although the Canadian defender is not expected to play before the end of December due to a fracture.

The Nerazzurri will start the Champions League in Manchester on September 18 against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

In the 2023-24 Champions League, the Italian side reached round 16 but were eliminated by Atletico Madrid.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks