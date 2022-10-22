Iranian soldier killed in clash with thugs in east

Mehdi Davandeh said the conflict started after the Iranian armed forces stopped a group of invaders and illegal migrants from entering the country, arresting ten armed assailants.

He added, armed smugglers and thugs opened fire on the Iranian forces who were transferring the detainees and killed an Iranian soldier, identified as Ahmad Lotfi.

Taybad, 225 kilometers (140 miles) to the south of Mashhad, the provincial capital of Khorasan Razavi, witnesses frequent attacks and conflicts by armed groups and smugglers from the other side of the border.