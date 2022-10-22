Saturday, October 22, 2022
Iranian soldier killed in clash with thugs in east

By IFP Editorial Staff
An Iranian Army conscript was killed on Friday afternoon in a clash with armed thugs in the eastern city of Taybad bordering Afghanistan, the governor of the city announced.

Mehdi Davandeh said the conflict started after the Iranian armed forces stopped a group of invaders and illegal migrants from entering the country, arresting ten armed assailants.

He added, armed smugglers and thugs opened fire on the Iranian forces who were transferring the detainees and killed an Iranian soldier, identified as Ahmad Lotfi.

Taybad, 225 kilometers (140 miles) to the south of Mashhad, the provincial capital of Khorasan Razavi, witnesses frequent attacks and conflicts by armed groups and smugglers from the other side of the border.

