Fugitive Iranian singer Tataloo extradited to Iran by Turkey, in police custody

Tataloo was apprehended on the evening of December 2 following a complaint filed by the Iran’s Consulate in Istanbul.

He faces many complaints in Iran that have been lodged by families with courts. The key plaintiffs are under 18 teens and their families.

Tataloo faces accusations of spreading corruption and inviting under 18 girls to his residence in Istanbul, Turkey for sexual abuse.

In 2019, Instagram blocked his account after he posted content that was described as misogynistic and promotion of child marriage.