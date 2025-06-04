Iranian security forces foil major Daesh terror plot

The police spokesperson said the terrorist cell had planned to carry out sabotage and bombings during recent public ceremonies.

He added that the operation, led by the Counter-Terrorism Unit of the police, was executed over the past few days across Tehran and the provinces of Isfahan, Qom, and Alborz.

“All 13 members of the cell were arrested, including their leader, coordination and support teams’ members, and suicide bombers,” said Montazer-al-Mahdi.

Authorities also seized a cache of equipment, including suicide vests and explosive-laden backpacks.

Daesh has carried out terror attacks inside Iran in the past, killing a number of people.