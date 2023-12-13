Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Iranian researchers develop home-grown version of infra-red motion sensors

By IFP Editorial Staff

A domestically-developed version of infra-red motion sensors has been designed and produced in Iran for the first time by local researchers.

The Iranian Ministry of Science, Research and Technology has set up an exhibition displaying the latest accomplishments in the field of research and technology.

Among the researchers taking part in the expo is Hamid Pakbaz, who has displayed a plan on testing infra-red motion sensors.

“This sensor has applications in three sectors: in the agricultural machinery sector, in the military sector for identification, prevention and confrontation to protect lives, and in the microbiology sector to identify endangered species of animals,” says the researcher.

He says a home-grown version of this type of sensor has been developed in the country for the first time by Iranian researchers.

