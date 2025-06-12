Iranian president: We rely on our people, not US

“We have not pinned our hopes on America. We will never bow to force,” Pezeshkian declared during the second day of his provincial visit.

He stressed that Iran’s future will be built on the strength and capabilities of its own people.

The president met with various groups, including business leaders and citizens, asserting that cooperation between intellectuals, scholars, managers, and the public would help overcome current challenges.

“There are problems, but with God’s help, we will solve them one by one,” he said.

Pezeshkian criticized US President’s remarks and accused the West of misrepresenting Iran’s intentions while ignoring their own record in the region.

He also condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, calling them war crimes, and highlighted “Western hypocrisy regarding human rights.”

“Iran is resilient,” he concluded. “Despite sanctions and pressure for nearly five decades, we have not surrendered, and we never will.”