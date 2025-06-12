IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Iranian president: We rely on our people, not US

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, during a public address in the western province of Ilam, emphasized the importance of national unity and rejected any reliance on the US, saying Iran will not yield to pressure or coercion.

“We have not pinned our hopes on America. We will never bow to force,” Pezeshkian declared during the second day of his provincial visit.

He stressed that Iran’s future will be built on the strength and capabilities of its own people.

The president met with various groups, including business leaders and citizens, asserting that cooperation between intellectuals, scholars, managers, and the public would help overcome current challenges.

“There are problems, but with God’s help, we will solve them one by one,” he said.

Pezeshkian criticized US President’s remarks and accused the West of misrepresenting Iran’s intentions while ignoring their own record in the region.

He also condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, calling them war crimes, and highlighted “Western hypocrisy regarding human rights.”

“Iran is resilient,” he concluded. “Despite sanctions and pressure for nearly five decades, we have not surrendered, and we never will.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks