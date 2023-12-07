Thursday, December 7, 2023
Iranian president leaves for Moscow to talk Palestine, bilateral ties

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi left Tehran for the Russian capital Moscow earlier on Thursday at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation.

President Raisi is scheduled to sit with his Russian counterpart for talks on bilateral issues as well as regional and international developments, including the recent Israeli aggression on Palestinians.

Addressing reporters before departure at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, President Raisi said the focal point of the one-day trip, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is the Israeli genocide in Palestine and shoring up efforts to help Palestinians reclaim their rights.

“Russia and Iran have a common view on peace and stability in the region and share the same stances on regional and extra-regional issues and the fight against unilateralism,” the Iranian president said.

Stressing on developing energy transit lines in the two country’s relations, the Iranian president said cooperation between Tehran and Moscow within the framework of the Eurasian Union, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has developed their communications.

