Wednesday, October 11, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicyMiddle East

Iranian president urges int’l institutions to abandon biased approach towards Palestine

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has castigated the Israeli regime’s unrelenting attacks on Gaza and called on international organizations to carry out their duties without any discrimination.

President Raisi made the remarks during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday amid criticism over the West’s double standards and silence over the ongoing Israeli aggression on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians said on Wednesday over 970 people have been killed and thousands more have been injured as a result of the Israeli regime’s blitz on the besieged coastal strip.

Gaza-based Palestinian groups launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, in response to the Israeli-settler violence against Palestinians and the desecration of the AL-Aqsa Mosque. Hundreds of Israelis have been killed in the operation, seen as a major intelligence failure for Tel Aviv.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks