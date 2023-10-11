Iranian president urges int’l institutions to abandon biased approach towards Palestine

President Raisi made the remarks during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday amid criticism over the West’s double standards and silence over the ongoing Israeli aggression on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians said on Wednesday over 970 people have been killed and thousands more have been injured as a result of the Israeli regime’s blitz on the besieged coastal strip.

Gaza-based Palestinian groups launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, in response to the Israeli-settler violence against Palestinians and the desecration of the AL-Aqsa Mosque. Hundreds of Israelis have been killed in the operation, seen as a major intelligence failure for Tel Aviv.