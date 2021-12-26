Sunday, December 26, 2021
type here...
IFP ExclusiveBusinessEconomy

Iranian president: Ill-wishers bent on scuttling ties with neighbors

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has urged vigilance as “ill-wishers” are bent on torpedoing ties between the Islamic Republic and its neighbors.

Raisi was speaking at the cabinet session on Sunday. He referred to the 40 percent rise in exports of Iranian non-oil products, saying it comes as no surprise that adversaries seek to disrupt relations at a time when Iran’s focusing on efforts to expand economic trade with neighbors.

Raisi noted that officials must look into claims that Iran’s agricultural products have high pesticide residues to see if that is the case or such allegations are politically-motivated.
The president also spoke of the inflation in Iran, saying numerous measures have been put in place to control prices and monitor the market, but the current market situation shows a solution must be found immediately to inflation.

Elsewhere in his comments, Raisi referred to the government’s plan to bring about changes in Iran’s administrative system. He said changes in the administrative system should make it efficient, adding that all administrative bodies, in addition to trying to fight corruption, unhealthy relations and bribery, must also implement approvals of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution.

Previous articleIslamabad-Tehran-Istanbul cargo train enters Iran
Next articleMoscow: Value of Iran-Russia trade grew 87% in 2021

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks