In his message, Raisi described Edi al-Fitr as the manifestation of faith and human excellence.

The Iranian president also expressed hope that with the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims will be prosperous and get divine reward because of their prayers and self-purification.

Raisi further said he is hopeful all the causes of Islam will prevail, all wars will end, peace will be established and tyrants will no longer be able to continue their oppression of people.