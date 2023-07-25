Dozens of Iranian pilgrims hospitalized after fire engulfed hotel in Iraq

Rescue forces have evacuated the hotel. Four Iranian caravans with a total of 160 pilgrims, including 2 from Ardabil as well as 2 others from Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari and Markazi Provinces, were stationed in the 6-story hotel.

Pilgrims from Pakistan and other countries were also in the hotel.

Local sources say some of them have suffered burns and shortness of breath. However, there is still no detailed information on the severity of burns among Iranian pilgrims.

The cause of the incident was likely a fire in a nearby Hussainiya or religious center.