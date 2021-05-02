In many cities, the Saturday night’s ceremony was held under the rain.
What follows are photos of the people attending these rituals in various parts of Iran:
1 of 19
Thousands of Iranian people attended the Qadr Night ceremonies held outdoors across the country while observing the health protocols to contain further spread of the coronavirus.
