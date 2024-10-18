Iranian parliament chief: Iran supports any decision by Lebanese govt. regarding Resolution 1701   

Ghalibaf however said whatever decision the Lebanese government and factions make will be supported by Tehran. Ghalibaf also called for a cease-fire in South Lebanon as soon as possible.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in August 2006, aims to end hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, strengthens the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and calls for the disarmament of armed groups outside of Lebanese state forces.

Ghalibaf also spoke about Iran’s ballistic missile strikes on Israel on Oct. 1. “History has taught us that the Zionist regime only understands the language of force. It attacked our diplomatic mission in Syria, martyring several senior Iranian officials. Despite our response on April 13, 2024, it persisted, assassinating Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran during an official ceremony.

If we did not retaliate, the Zionist regime would continue to attack us !” Ghalibaf noted.

The Iranian parliament speaker further spoke about the October 7, 2023 attack, saying what Hamas did on that day was a response to 75 years of crimes by the Zionist regime.