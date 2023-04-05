Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Iranian MP: Presidents of Iran and UAE to meet in near future

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi

The president of the United Arab Emirates is going to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the near future.

That’s according to a member of the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission.

Mr. Rezazadeh said following the recent meeting between Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and the UAE president, the two decided that direct talks would be held between the latter and President Raisi.

The MP added that it’s likely that Oman’s sultan will visit Iran in the coming days to pave the way for the meeting between the Iranian and the Emirati presidents.

The Raisi administration has said its foreign policy focuses mainly on improving and expanding relations with neighboring and Muslim countries.

In line with that policy, Iran recently normalized ties with Saudi Arabia some seven years after Riyadh unilaterally cut diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic.

