Iranian dark comedy ‘World War III’ wins top prize at Turkish film festival

During the closing ceremony of the event, director of the movie, Houman Seyyedi, received the award granted to his work of art in the international completion sector of the festival.

Starring Mohsen Tanabandeh, Mahsa Hejazi, Neda Jebraeili and Navid Nosrati, the film was also selected as the Iran entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards.

World War III features the story of a day laborer who, after being cast in a movie, has to secretly shelter his lover on the set or else risk losing her and all that movie stardom could bring him.