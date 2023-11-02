Iranian movie wins Best Male Actor Award at Intl. Tokyo Film Festival

Mirtahmasb won the prestigious prize for playing a part in the movie “Roxana” made by Iranian director, Parviz Shahbazi, which was screened internationally for the first time at the event.

“No innocent child must be killed in a war; please stop the war,” said Mirtahmasb after receiving the award.

“There is no difference between Muslims, Jews and Christians. The worst thing that could happen in life is war,” he noted.

The 36th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), was held from October 23 to November 1.