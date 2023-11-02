Thursday, November 2, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveCinemaFeatured News

Iranian movie wins Best Male Actor Award at Intl. Tokyo Film Festival

By IFP Editorial Staff
Yasna Mirtahmasb

Iranian actor Yasna Mirtahmasb has won the Best Male Actor Award at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival.

Mirtahmasb won the prestigious prize for playing a part in the movie “Roxana” made by Iranian director, Parviz Shahbazi, which was screened internationally for the first time at the event.

“No innocent child must be killed in a war; please stop the war,” said Mirtahmasb after receiving the award.

“There is no difference between Muslims, Jews and Christians. The worst thing that could happen in life is war,” he noted.

The 36th Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), was held from October 23 to November 1.

Yasna Mirtahmasb
Iranian actor Yasna Mirtahmasb speaks after receiving the award for Best Actor for “Roxana” during the closing ceremony of the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival on November 1, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.
› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks