Iranian minister mocks gathering of infamous oppositionists at US university

“Those who have become flag-bearers of oppositionists are in no position to [be able] to pose a danger to the establishment and the country,” said Ahmad Vahidi.

He referred to the presence of Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last monarch Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, among the participants, saying “One of them was an individual whose father and family brought about one of the worst and darkest eras in this country.”

Asked by reporters whether they will be dangerous for Iran, he replied, “They are actually nothing. They fabricate an event to earn money. They have been doing so for 44 years, and the latest one was a disgrace.”

The eight figures held the gathering shortly after millions of Iranians held mass rallies countrywide to voice support for the Islamic establishment on the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-sponsored Pahlavi regime.

The large turnout comes months after the country was rocked by protests and riots against the government in the aftermath of the death of an Iranian woman in custody in mid-September.