Monday, March 6, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocal

Iranian lawmaker: School poisoning attacks ‘organized’ move

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ambulance Iran

A member of the national security commission of the Iranian parliament says the recent poisonings of school children in Iran is an “organized” move.

Shahryar Heidari says relevant ministries should quickly investigate the matter as the public asks why the perpetrators have not been arrested so far.

Heidari confirmed incidents happened in different provinces and the attacks continue.

He said “many students” have been poisoned and may others fear to return to schools.

The lawmaker added that the intelligence ministry has made good headway on the issue and expressed hopes that they can bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.

The poisonings have mainly happened at girls’ schools, hurting hundreds of students. The incidents have caused fears among parents with many calling for the online education.

On Sunday, Iran’s education minister apologized to the students’ parents over the issue.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks