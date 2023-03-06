Iranian lawmaker: School poisoning attacks ‘organized’ move

Shahryar Heidari says relevant ministries should quickly investigate the matter as the public asks why the perpetrators have not been arrested so far.

Heidari confirmed incidents happened in different provinces and the attacks continue.

He said “many students” have been poisoned and may others fear to return to schools.

The lawmaker added that the intelligence ministry has made good headway on the issue and expressed hopes that they can bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.

The poisonings have mainly happened at girls’ schools, hurting hundreds of students. The incidents have caused fears among parents with many calling for the online education.

On Sunday, Iran’s education minister apologized to the students’ parents over the issue.