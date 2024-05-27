Monday, May 27, 2024
Iranian Hajj pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Hajj pilgrims are heading to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj rituals with 30 thousand Iranians having already arrived in Saudi Arabia.

10 thousand people are in the Saudi city of Medina and 20 thousand others are in Mecca.

A total of 87,550 pilgrims from Iran will take part in this year’s Hajj rituals, to take place from 14 to 19 June.

Hajj is a pilgrimage that every able-bodied and financially able Muslim is obliged to undertake at least once during their lifetime.

The annual pilgrimage is regarded as one of the pillars of Islam and the largest act of mass pilgrimage in the world.

It is also a demonstration of Muslims’ unity and their submission to Allah.

