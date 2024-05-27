Iranian Hajj pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia

10 thousand people are in the Saudi city of Medina and 20 thousand others are in Mecca.

A total of 87,550 pilgrims from Iran will take part in this year’s Hajj rituals, to take place from 14 to 19 June.

Hajj is a pilgrimage that every able-bodied and financially able Muslim is obliged to undertake at least once during their lifetime.

The annual pilgrimage is regarded as one of the pillars of Islam and the largest act of mass pilgrimage in the world.

It is also a demonstration of Muslims’ unity and their submission to Allah.