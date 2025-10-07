Iranian gov’t spokesperson: US conditions not yet official, cannot be seriously reviewed

Addressing questions about reports of a potential meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff, Mohajerani said government officials act based on collective decisions rather than personal opinions.

“Neither the foreign minister nor I have the right to express or act upon personal views. The executive branch implements only those matters that have been collectively agreed upon,” she stated.

Speaking at her weekly press conference, Mohajerani also outlined the government’s foreign policy priorities, highlighting regional diplomacy and stronger ties with neighboring countries, including through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

She said Iran is pursuing trade initiatives such as barter mechanisms, border markets, and special economic zones, while also focusing on budget discipline, financial balance, and structural reforms to improve government efficiency.

Mohajerani also emphasized that Iran supports any sustainable peace that leads to an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza.