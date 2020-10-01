Iranian Girl Who Went Viral for 4-Metre Jump Eyes Olympic Games

A new Iranian female track and field star has drawn the attention of everyone by overcoming a 4-metre-high bar in the pole vault event.

21-year-old Mahsa Mirzatabibi says she also seeks to secure a place in the Olympic Games.

For the first time in the history of this sport, Mirzatabibi jumped as high as 4 metres and now has much greater objectives in mind. The record was registered in second fixture of the Track and Filed Premier League at a Tehran sports complex. Now all eyes are on a girl who says she will soon be a competitor at Olympic Games.

The video of her jump has gone viral on social media, winning the praise of many users. Now, the name “Mahsa Mirzatabibi” has become very familiar for the people and sports lovers, especially because she has set the record with Islamic dress code (hijab).

“I have big goals,” she says.

She has won several titles in Asia and says she looks to renowned world champions as role models.

Although she still has yet to go to reach the world record in the pole vault event for females, she is making good progress and has the potential to set better records if sent to international competitions and provided with more facilities.