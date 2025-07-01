Iranian FM: US must assure no military action before new nuclear talks resume

In an interview with CBS News aired early Tuesday, Araghchi stressed Iran’s right to enrich uranium and underscored the resilience of its nuclear program.

“Before we decide to return to the negotiating table, we must be sure that Washington will not resume military strikes during the negotiations,” he said.

He noted that talks would not restart quickly, citing the need for more time and assurance. “Despite all concerns, diplomacy is not off the table. The doors to dialogue remain open,” he added.

Araghchi emphasized that while nuclear facilities can be targeted, the knowledge and technology behind uranium enrichment cannot be eliminated by bombing. He described Iran’s peaceful nuclear program as a source of national pride.

Recalling Iran’s endurance during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war in the ‘80s, Araghchi said, “Our people will not easily give up enrichment. We have demonstrated our ability to defend ourselves, and if attacked, we will continue to do so.”